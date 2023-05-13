Albury Thunder dropped out of the top five for the first time following a 16-12 away loss to Southcity in Group Nine rugby league on Saturday, May 13.
The Bulls scored the first two tries, before the visitors responded through captain Lachy Munro to cut the deficit at half-time.
The home team's Dana Ratu crashed over six minutes after the break, but the Thunder again hit back when winger Keanau Wighton scored with 30 minutes left to set up a thrilling finish.
The Thunder had numerous chances to win the match as it dominated possession, but couldn't breach the gritty Bulls' defence.
"We made it hard for ourselves as we couldn't hold the ball, but we defended well," Bulls' playing coach Kyle McCarthy said.
"Last week the effort was awesome and it was there again, but we have to find a better way to do it."
The Thunder is now sixth, albeit on points differential.
Albury now has successive byes and doesn't play until June 3.
