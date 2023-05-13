Wangaratta is firming to win six straight matches and keep the pressure on the top three teams after smashing Wodonga Raiders by 61 points in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 13.
The visitors led by 69 points at half-time with a three-figure margin imminent, but Raiders rallied and won the second half by eight points in falling 18.14 (122) to 9.7 (61).
In an ominous sign for the rest of the competition, Pies' powerhouse midfielder Jackson Clarke produced another blinder to reiterate his return to last year's sizzling form.
Clarke's second half against Albury in round five was also outstanding.
He kicked three goals, with Callum Moore booting five, although Alex Daly restricted him in the second half.
Daine Porter also landed three majors, joining Clarke, Moore and defender Cam Barrett in the best.
Raiders' Jason Burke starred with three goals.
The Pies will start favourites in their next three games, against Lavington, Myrtleford and Wangaratta Rovers.
