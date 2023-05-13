The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangaratta topple Wodonga Raiders by 61 points in Ovens and Murray

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 14 2023 - 6:59am, first published 6:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Clarke had a slow start to the year, but is back firing.
Jackson Clarke had a slow start to the year, but is back firing.

Wangaratta is firming to win six straight matches and keep the pressure on the top three teams after smashing Wodonga Raiders by 61 points in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.