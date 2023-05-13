The Border Mail
Albury's Jacob Conlan broke his jaw against North Albury on Anzac Day

By Andrew Moir
May 14 2023
Albury's Jacob Conlan has already missed two games with a broken jaw and isn't expected back until June.
Albury spearhead Jacob Conlan has revealed he had no idea he'd broken his jaw until visiting a dentist a week later.

