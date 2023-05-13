Albury spearhead Jacob Conlan has revealed he had no idea he'd broken his jaw until visiting a dentist a week later.
Speculation swept across the Ovens and Murray Football League late last week that the 2021 joint Doug Strang medallist had actually suffered the injury in the first quarter against North Albury on Anzac Day, but given the crucial upcoming clash against Wangaratta Rovers, the Tigers were totally focused on that match.
But Conlan confirmed the injury after Saturday's 31-point win over the Hawks.
And in a remarkable display of courage, the Griffith product played the rest of the game against North, kicking two goals, totally oblivious to the seriousness of the injury.
"I collided with someone's shoulder and didn't really think too much of it, but when the pain persisted, I went and saw the dentist about a loose tooth and then had an X-ray, which confirmed the break," he revealed.
"Had I known it was broken, I probably wouldn't have kept playing (laughs)."
Albury had the weekend off after Anzac Day, with the super fit Conlan forced to miss last week's loss to Wangaratta.
Conlan had surgery to repair the fracture on Thursday, May 4 and although he hasn't been given a return date, he will certainly miss Saturday's interleague clash against Goulburn Valley on May 20 and the following home club game against Wodonga Raiders.
"We didn't know until about a week later, he just said he had a sore tooth (laughs), he's a tough bugger," Tigers' co-coach Shaun Daly offered.
