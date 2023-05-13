Yarrawonga full-forward Leigh Williams warmed up for Saturday's interleague clash against Goulburn Valley on May 20 with a five-goal haul in the 45-point win over Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 13.
Williams, who turns 33 on Friday, finished with 5.5 in the 19.14 (128) to 13.5 (83) away win.
He's been remarkably consistent in his six games, with three four-goal hauls, along with another five and a high of six against Wodonga Raiders.
Williams starred in his Ovens and Murray interleague debut last year, booting five against the GV.
The other constant from the Pigeons' win is the form of midfielders Willie Wheeler and Cam Wilson.
The latter joined from Corowa-Rutherglen and has featured in the best in three of the past four games, picking up 22 touches against the Saints.
Wheeler has been named in the best in all but one game, the 100-point hiding of North Albury in round two.
But that, in itself, says a lot about the Williamstown premiership player.
The 30-year-old rises to the standard needed and he's been prominent in the 'big' games against Albury, Wangaratta and Lavington.
Wheeler is also the clearance king of the on-ballers, sitting second in the league with 41 heading into round six, trailing only Albury's giant ruck Isaac Muller (47).
Apart from Wheeler, Williams and Wilson, forward Ned Pendergast (two goals), on-baller Harry Wheeler and Leigh Masters were also terrific.
Kyle Winter-Irving was superb for the home team, kicking four goals.
The forward has made a major impact on debut, but that's his best goal output after taking the bulk of his marks outside the 50m arc as he looks to set up team-mates.
Co-captain Ryley Sharp chipped in with two goals, with support from Sam Hilton-Joyce, co-skipper Mitch Dalbosco, Alex Jacobs and Tom Cappellari.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Saints have the one win from six rounds, but will start favourites against North Albury (also one win) on May 27, while Yarrawonga doesn't play until the away game against Wangaratta Rovers on June 3.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.