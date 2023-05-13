The Border Mail
Yarrawonga defeats Myrtleford by 45 points in Ovens and Murray football

By Andrew Moir
Updated May 14 2023 - 9:50am, first published 8:17am
Leigh Williams kicked another five goals against Myrtleford and leads the Doug Strang Medal race with 28 after six rounds.

Yarrawonga full-forward Leigh Williams warmed up for Saturday's interleague clash against Goulburn Valley on May 20 with a five-goal haul in the 45-point win over Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 13.

