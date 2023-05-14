The Tallangatta and district league is the tightest in recent memory if the first six rounds is any guide.
Heading into this weekend's general bye, eight sides remain finals contenders.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Yackandandah, Beechworth and Mitta United look set to jostle for a top-three finish which could be determined by percentage.
Reigning premier Chiltern sits fifth with a 3-2 record plus a draw but now faces a monumental task to finish with the double chance.
The Hawks are the only undefeated side in the competition but their flag credentials will become a lot clearer over the next month.
They face the Bushrangers, Roos and Blues in a season-defining stretch.
ALSO IN SPORT
Yackandandah coach Darren Holmes said perennial powerhouse Kiewa-Sandy Creek was flying under the radar.
"It's hard to get a gauge on the pecking order until everybody plays each other at least once," Holmes said.
"Internally our goal is to make finals and then see what happens.
"Nobody seems to be talking about Kiewa, yet they are undefeated and on top of the ladder.
"They are a club that doesn't seem to make a lot of noise but just go about their business and fly under the radar.
"Then you front up against them and nine times out of ten they give you a reality check."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.