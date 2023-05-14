Albury's Fire and Rescue brigades opened their doors on May 13 to provide some insight on the work they do and highlight the important role the community has to play in fire safety.
Open days were held at Albury Civic and Albury North stations, with firefighters on hand to answer questions and pass on information.
"We had a lot of things on display, talked about having a working smoke alarm in your house and there was a lot of handouts on fire safety," Albury Civic brigade captain John Vandeven said.
"It's important that everyone's got a working smoke alarm and should they require our assistance as to where they should be mounted, we can pass on valuable information.
"We also had a bit of a display with our hazmat truck."
Mr Vandeven said around 400 people passed through on the day.
"The little kids love getting in the fire truck. It's one of those beautiful days where we can pass on the safety message in a nice environment," he said.
