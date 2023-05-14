The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Suburbtrends names Albury in the top 10 of most affordable places to live

SE
By Sophie Else
May 15 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury was named one of Australia's most affordable and in-demand destinations, according to a national index report.
Albury was named one of Australia's most affordable and in-demand destinations, according to a national index report.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.