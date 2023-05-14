That is according to an analysis of Australian housing prices by Suburbtrends, which identified the CBD as among nine other towns nationwide.
The study assessed affordability by comparing median household income levels against housing costs, providing what it said was a "nuanced picture of real-world affordability".
Drummond Real Estate director Rion Kirwin said he felt the market had shifted, but looking at the bigger picture Albury was "certainty more affordable".
"We have everything like a capital city here, education, social and health as well as job opportunities," he said.
"But we also have the regional laid back feel ... it adds to not just the affordability but also people want to move here.
"We get a good mix of people moving here, and it ties back into those factors.
"We are a sought destination, and we do see many people coming from all parts of the country."
The analysis revealed that based on rentals and purchase prices relative to income, "affordable housing fuels our economy".'
"When families are not burdened by housing costs, they can contribute more to the economy, benefiting both individual households and the broader economy," Suburbtrends founder Kent Lardner said.
"Affordable housing is a vital tool against homelessness and poverty. Access to affordable housing promotes stability and resilience, reducing the risk of homelessness and providing a path out of poverty."
Albury MP Justin Clancy said affordability was becoming more challenging for many community members, mainly due to the cost of living and inflation "continuing to bite".
Mr Clancy said seeing what was happening across the region reflected a different situation.
"The message at the end of the day with many things to consider (is that) where to live and affordability is an important part of it," he said.
"People tend to seek affordability and move to regional cities.
"Albury is such a great to live not just in the physical aspects but also because it's a great community."
Wodonga Real Estate's Clint Ilsley said his family moved from Sydney around eight years ago because of the town's affordability.
"We chose Albury because of that reason," he said.
"The rental market in our region is a little high, but I know a four-bedroom home is going at $800 plus per week in the big city."
Mr Ilsley said there were many reasons why Albury was a great place to live, noting the great career opportunities.
While Wodonga didn't make the list for Victoria, it was apparent that "your money will go a bit further in Wodonga".
"A percentage of people realise that the region is a great place to be. There's a lot of jobs, and people are willing to move and change their careers if need be," he said.
