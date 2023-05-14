A North East community has been left to fend for itself for several days without the ability to make phone calls or connect to the internet.
Issues with the Telstra tower at Bethanga began for some residents on May 8, before the whole network went down on May 9.
It took until late afternoon on May 12 for some coverage to be restored, but by around 10pm service was lost again.
Concerns have been raised for vulnerable people in the community who rely on phone calls for medical appointments, while businesses have also taken a hit.
Bethanga Hotel publican Dan Middleton said he had lost numerous bookings and was without EFTPOS or an ATM service for several days as a network connection was required for both to work.
"Trying to run a business and having no service causes lots of headaches," he said.
"The EFTPOS went out and the ATM needs reception as well, so it's been a bit of a nightmare.
"Through the week, we missed a lot of bookings and we do a lot of takeaway food and have missed a fair few orders. People come in and say that they rang up and I've had to apologise.
"It's a bit disappointing and obviously it's affected the community. People have had to go up to the hills and stuff like that to get service.
"Hopefully they can sort out a backup or something."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Community advocate Mel Naismith has been relaying concerns to Telstra.
She was worried for residents at Bethanga and the surrounding townships of Bellbridge, Granya and Talgarno, who relied on phones for medical services.
Ms Naismith said the area was at risk of redundancy as it ran off one feeder line.
"The pandemic pushed a lot of people to tele-health and they are missing appointments," she said.
"The two-step verification on phones is an issue, particularity in this area where there's a lot of farmers and they get big monthly bills. If they can't verify to pay them, they can incur late fees.
"Any critical services that are linked to apps like heart monitoring can be impacted. CERTs (community emergency response teams) and SES rely on us being able access our phones and go through the chain of command to report things."
Telstra said in a statement on Thursday that technicians had been to the phone tower at Bethanga and determined some hardware needed to be replaced.
"We will endeavour to get a technician back out tonight to install the parts, if not they will be attending tomorrow morning," the statement read.
Service was restored to most of the area on May 14.
If anyone was impacted by outages, Ms Naismith can be contacted on melnaismith6@gmail.com.
As the outages were a collective NSW and Victoria issue, Farrer MP Sussan Ley can be contacted at Farrer@aph.gov.au or Stephen.Block@aph.gov.au, while Indi MP Helen Haines can be reached at Helen.Haines.MP@aph.gov.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.