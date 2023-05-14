The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Ovens and Murray's Isaac Muller ruled out of match with concussion

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 14 2023 - 11:44am, first published 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isaac Muller was outstanding in last year's interleague win over Goulburn Valley, but will miss this year's clash after suffering concussion at club level.
Isaac Muller was outstanding in last year's interleague win over Goulburn Valley, but will miss this year's clash after suffering concussion at club level.

Ovens and Murray Football League coach Damian Sexton will spend the next 48 hours looking for a ruck replacement for the injured Isaac Muller.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.