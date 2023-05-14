Ovens and Murray Football League coach Damian Sexton will spend the next 48 hours looking for a ruck replacement for the injured Isaac Muller.
The 26-year-old suffered concussion when he hit his head on the ground after falling during the centre ruck contest in the second quarter against Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday, May 13.
"He's a huge loss and he would have been co-captain (with Harry Wheeler)," Sexton suggested.
"Isaac's passion and positivity towards interleague has been infectious, but he will now be part of the coaching staff and help out."
Selectors named only two rucks in the original 43-man squad last month.
Ironically, Rovers' youngster Toby Murray was the other and he also battled fellow Henty product Muller on Saturday.
"We'll look to bring a replacement in to now share the load (against Goulburn Valley on Saturday, May 20)," Sexton said.
Muller, who was pipped for last year's best on ground by Joe Richards, said he loved playing interleague.
