Four players have been forced out of the interleague game against Goulburn Valley on Saturday, May 20.
Albury pair Isaac Muller (concussion) and Jacob Conlan (broken jaw) join Wodonga's Angus Baker (fractured finger) and Wodonga Raiders' Cam Eliis-Yolmen (hamstring).
Although all four would have been automatic selections, but the fact the rest of the original 43-man squad is still available shows the tremendous respect for the representative format.
"That's how we originally did it, the coaches put up the players who wanted to play and whoever gets the chance now has to grab hold of the opportunity," coach Damian Sexton suggested.
Interleague was revived last year following the COVID-enforced break.
The O and M toppled its fiercest rival by 55 points at Mooroopna.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Albury Sportsground, which was in typically outstanding condition in the Tigers' last home clash, will host the game.
