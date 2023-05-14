Albury won the early battle for a top three finish against a likely rival and exposed Wangaratta Rovers in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 13.
The visitors grabbed the lead after a minute and never lost it in the convincing 15.8 (98) to 9.13 (67) win.
"Really happy with that performance, especially after last week, we were a bit deflated after losing to 'Wang', we probably felt we were in control for large parts and we wanted to make sure if we got in control this week, we kept control and we did that for most of the game," co-coach Shaun Daly explained.
For the second successive week, Albury was without star forward Jacob Conlan (broken jaw), so it replaced him with his brother Lucas.
The latter is vying for the title of the league's best defender, but kicked three goals and played a direct role in three others.
"When we played at Griffith, Jacob played centre half-forward and I actually played full-forward," Lucas revealed.
Conlan set up the first goal for the impressive Kolby Heiner-Hennessy after a minute and landed his first after three.
Rovers were coming off the bye and still looked on holiday for the first 15 minutes, although they levelled the score at quarter-time when Dylan Stone weaved out of trouble and fired a bullet pass to Tom Baulch, who blasted an outstanding 50m bomb.
The Tigers kicked 5.0 to 1.5 in the second quarter, but suffered a blow when Isaac Muller was concussed after his head hit the ground in the centre ruck contest after 12 minutes.
Ben Kelly replaced him, but it didn't slow Albury, which had one less scoring shot yet led by 19 points at half-time.
The Hawks had their best patch in the opening minutes after the break with two goals in a minute to cut the deficit to six points, but the slight favourites then kicked six of the next seven to blow the margin to 42 points early in the final term, before the home team kicked a couple of consolation goals, albeit crackers from Jack Gerrish (52m) and Baulch (left foot snap).
Conlan and Brayden O'Hara were excellent, Jeff Garlett kicked three goals, while Heiner-Hennessy continues to improve.
The match highlighted Rovers' predictability up forward, where Alex Marklew was swamped, although he did well to kick three goals.
"We rely on too few, we've definitely got to look at our ability to score, outside of just clearances, being able to fight for a few more," Hawks' coach Sam Murray suggested.
"Forward pressure is the big thing we do in terms of getting turnovers and being able to execute off that and that wasn't there for us today (Saturday)."
The Hawks desperately need defenders, such as the injured Jace McQuade and Michael Clark, which would allow assistant coach Tom Boyd to return forward, where he formed a dangerous combination with Marklew on the way to last year's shock preliminary final finish.
Two-metre plus Will Christie is also on the list, but he played in Geelong's draw against Richmond in the VFL on Saturday.
Marklew was a one-man band, the rugged Lockey McCartney battled hard, while defenders Cody Schutt and Will Nolan, in his first game since Good Friday, showed poise.
The Hawks are fifth, but given they've lost the last two games and face undefeated Wodonga and then second-placed Yarrawonga, they're favourites to fall out of the top five after round eight.
