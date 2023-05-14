The Border Mail
Defence costs Bandits women dearly against Hawks, men's resurgence continues with third win

JC
By John Conroy
Updated May 15 2023 - 12:21am, first published May 14 2023 - 12:40pm
The Bandits take a breather during Saturday's frustrating outing at Lauren Jackson Sports Centre. Pictures by James Wiltshire
AN off-target Albury-Wodonga went down 78-72 against cellar dwellers Illawarra Hawks on Saturday night, with the Bandits playing catch-up after a slow first quarter.

John Conroy

