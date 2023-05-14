AN off-target Albury-Wodonga went down 78-72 against cellar dwellers Illawarra Hawks on Saturday night, with the Bandits playing catch-up after a slow first quarter.
The 15th-placed Hawks - who had only one win from nine starts - jumped out to a 23-16 lead at quarter-time to have the Bandits on the back foot at Lauren Jackson Sports Centre.
The Bandits were down on shooting accuracy and under scoreboard pressure all night.
The night of leading points-scorer, Emma Mahady, summed up proceedings with the star Bandit missing her first four attempts in the opening period before getting on the board late in the term.
Mahady ended the night with a solid 18 points and eight rebounds, but it could have been much more.
The Bandits' struggles escalated in the third term when Illawarra jumped out to a 16-point lead before the home side rallied to reduce the margin to nine at the final change.
But Illawarra held on and Bandits coach Matt Paps said it was defensive errors that were his main concern.
"We didn't shoot the ball very well, we missed a lot of lay-ups that we would normally make, but it was defence that cost us," he said.
"Offence is always going to go up and down; there are elements and intangibles in offence that you can't control - sometimes you shoot the ball perfectly and it doesn't go in, it rolls in and out.
"But we didn't defend as well as we need to win games - you've got to win your fair share of one-on-ones to win games of basketball, and we're not doing that at the moment.
"I thought our ability to keep players in front of us was not up to standard and that's where a lot of the breakdowns came from.
"Defence hasn't been consistent enough for our liking. We've had some games where we have gotten away with it.
"We've got to keep working and get better."
Ashlee Hannan was more on-target for the home side with 20 points and 12 rebounds while young gun Liz Murphy was another a bit below her usual accuracy, but still posted a solid 18 points with eight boards.
Hawk guard Ella Dent led the scoring with 26 points, while former Bandit and Albury junior star Melanie Kirby - in her second season at Illawarra - enjoyed the return to her old stomping ground with a season-best 13.
The result sees the Bandits slip out to ninth in the 16-team competition, but they will have a chance to get back on track when they travel north to take on fellow mid-table team Maitland on Saturday.
The Bandits were decked out in pink with the NBL1 celebrating and honouring the more than 20,000 Australians affected by breast cancer each year.
Meanwhile, US import Mike Parks produced his best returns for the men's side as they claimed a crucial 93-86 win against Illawarra.
The win is the third in a row for Haydn Kirkwood's men and moves the side to a positive 6-5 win-loss ratio with the Albury-Wodonga outfit now well and truly back in the running.
The Cleveland-born 206cm Parks went at 73 per cent to finish with a season-best 25 points alongside nine rebounds.
Eric Miraflores also had the crowd pumped up after coming off the bench to add a season-best 23, including some clutch buckets.
It was a good all-round performance from the Bandits with Parks' fellow US import Jamir Coleman contributing 15 points while captain Jacob Cincurak and guard Lochlan Cummings added 14 apiece.
The Bandits edged ahead in the second period only for the talented Illawarra side to peg them back and wrestle back the lead at various points in the second half.
But the home side finished the stronger, making 22 of the last 33 points to secure a crucial win.
The final minutes were frantic as Illawarra tried everything to peg the margin, the last nine points of the match all made via the free-throw line as the fouls came thick and fast.
Lochlainn Simpson also come off the bench for the Bandits to provide some good minutes in the centre.
The Bandits will head north for a double-header in Newcastle next weekend where they will take on similarly placed mid-table sides Mustangs and Falcons.
