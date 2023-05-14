Child image claims 'might yet resolve' as Commonwealth DPP lays yet another charge

A case involving a Thurgoona man facing several hundred charges related to the possession and sharing of child pornography might be settled.
Albury Local Court has been told that discussions were ongoing between the defence and the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions in order to resolve the matters.
This was outlined during a brief mention of the case before Albury court registrar Wendy Howard.
A DPP representative also appeared in court, via a video link to Canberra.
Defence lawyer Angus Lingham asked Ms Howard for an adjournment of the case involving his client, Brett Pulham.
Mr Lingham said this was required "so further negotiations can continue".
"There's been a number of offers and counter-offers," he said.
Mr Lingham said a six-week adjournment was being sought by both the defence and prosecution.
Pulham did not appear in court.
He was, Mr Lingham told Ms Howard, in custody, bail refused.
An additional charge was laid against Pulham, taking the total number he is facing to 306.
This was a strictly indictable charge of using a carriage service to transmit or distribute child pornography.
This count forms the vast majority of the charges he is facing. No pleas have been entered.
The other charges laid against Pulham include using a carriage service to send indecent material to a person under the age of 16 and using a carriage service to transmit child abuse material to self.
