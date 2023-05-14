The Border Mail
Thurgoona man facing 306 charges related to the transmission of child pornography

By Nigel McNay
May 14 2023 - 2:00pm
Child image claims 'might yet resolve' as Commonwealth DPP lays yet another charge
A case involving a Thurgoona man facing several hundred charges related to the possession and sharing of child pornography might be settled.

