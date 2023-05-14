COBRAM have shocked the competition with a 3-2 win against the undefeated Albury Hotspurs.
Fielding one of its best line-ups for the year and with a focus on pressure and fast ball movement, the Roar posted its third and best win of the year.
Cobram's Laydah Samani got proceedings underway with a long-range strike as the home side came out with intent against the runaway ladder leaders.
But Hotspurs got one back with young gun Elisha Wild, enjoying a week off duties with Canberra United Academy, finishing a nice string of play.
But Cobram regained the lead, Alyssa Iannucci applying the finishing touch from an end-to-end team goal.
Cobram maintained their focus on quick ball movement in the second half, and extended the lead to 3-1 via Hayley Burn.
Hotspurs pulled one back on the counter-attack but the Roar held on for the shock win.
An upbeat Cobram coach Taner Tekin said his side had announced itself to the competition.
"We're here to play football and we're here to be very competitive, teams should fear the way we play," he said.
"It's not going to be an easy three points for them like they might have thought at the start of the season.
"These Roar women are here to win games of football and they're here to play for each other."
The result follows Cobram's gutsy come from behind 2-2 draw with reigning premier Albury United last week.
Tekin admitted it was a worrisome final few minutes but the team remained calm.
"I was ageing on the side, I reckon, with each minute that went past and when you start playing overtime you start stressing out a bit more," he said.
"You start stressing out a bit more but me being calm on the side ... and our bench being positive on the side, that really helped the girls who were on the field."
In other games, Albury United won 3-0 away to Wodonga Diamonds with Ruby Leslie and Molly Goldsworthy finding the back of the net after an early own goal, while Wangaratta beat Melrose 3-2.
