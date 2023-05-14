The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Speed reduction on Riverina Highway near Splitters Creek for road work

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 15 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road resurfacing will start on the Riverina Highway near Splitters Creek on May 15 and is expected to take four weeks.
Road resurfacing will start on the Riverina Highway near Splitters Creek on May 15 and is expected to take four weeks.

Road resurfacing near Splitters Creek will reduce speeds on the Riverina Highway for several weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.