Road resurfacing near Splitters Creek will reduce speeds on the Riverina Highway for several weeks.
Maintenance will be undertaken between Dight Drive at Splitters Creek and Shiloh Road at Savernake from 7am to 5pm on weekdays and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays, starting on May 15.
Transport for NSW said the project was expected to take about four weeks.
"Single lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists," a statement read.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow an extra five minutes travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
