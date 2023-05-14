Border residents have been urged to get behind the annual Salvation Red Shield Appeal being held next weekend.
The army said people could do this in many ways, including door-knocking, online fundraising or a workplace collection.
Spokesman Major Warren Elliott said all money raised stayed within the community to support local services and programs.
"If you've ever thought about volunteering, now is the time," he said.
"Grab your friends, your workmates, or make it a family outing or a group activity for your club - just get involved.
"The community needs your support more than ever."
Major Elliott said the Salvos did not want anybody "to struggle alone". For details visit salvationarmy.org.au.
