AIDAN Rees nailed his second free-kick goal in as many weeks and followed it up by tapping in a cross as he scored a double in Albury United's 4-1 win away against Wodonga Diamonds on Sunday.
Ladder leading United went one down early in the piece when Ruben Shuker-Elliott netted in the sixth minute to get the home side off to the perfect start.
But Rees, playing his 201st game for United, responded just minutes later when he struck a sweetly timed free-kick past a well-positioned goalkeeper into the top of the net.
Forward partner Melkie Woldemichael scored quickly after and when Rees got on the end of a cross to tap-in in the 19th minute the game had flipped on its end.
It took Rees to five goals from his last two appearances and was his second free-kick goal in as many weeks, both about 25m out.
"He hit it so firm, so sweetly. It was a beautiful free and he had a similar one last week where he did the same, so he's striking them pretty well at the moment," United coach Matt Campbell said.
After the early frenzy the game settled with United's defence being led ably by Sam Brosolo while Caleb Martin and Ryan Luty equipped themselves well for the visitors.
Youngster Jordy Hore capped the performance with a nice finish from open play to consolidate United's position at the top of the ladder.
"They've had some good results recently and they've got some good young players in there so we're pretty rapt to come away with the three points," Campbell said.
"After we settled after five or 10 minutes, I thought our players all battled pretty hard and did well.
"Their three strikers are all really talented goalscorers so it was important to make sure our defence was up for it and keeping an eye on them and I thought the boys did really well."
Campbell said his side was pleased with its 5-1-1 start to the season but knew the competition was tight this year.
"Obviously you've just got to keep winning at this stage of the year; we've still got some tough games to come, Boomers next week will be a really difficult game," he said.
Boomers defeated Myrtleford to ensure the four-way logjam at the top of the table continued.
The visitors went 0-1 down at Myrtleford's Savoy Park when Nagus Henry started proceedings with a converted penalty.
But Andrew Grove responded with a brace to give the visitors the lead at the half-time break.
Henry converted another penalty to tie the scores in the second half but Kye Halloway netted the winner in the 75th minute.
The Boomers sit fourth but are just a point behind top-placed United.
Third-placed Melrose had the bye but the other club in that logjam, Cobram, got the job done at home against Albury Hotspurs.
After Cobram's women scored an upset win against the ladder leading Spurs, Florian Dambricourt ensured a memorable day for the Roar with a 90th minute winner for a 1-0 victory in the men's match.
In the final game, Wangaratta were far too strong at home for St Pats winning 8-2 despite Luke Chambers giving the visitors an early lead.
But Daniel Kelly responded a minute later and added four more to bring his season's tally to 12.
It was Wangaratta's fifth win for the year and lifted them above Diamonds and kept them just four points off United.
Albury City were the other club to have the bye.
