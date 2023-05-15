With the sun out and a few leagues taking the weekend off next week I hope you were able to get out and enjoy some local winter sport. The Border Mail's James Wiltshire was at the ovals and fields around the area photographing as much action as possible.
Lavington just got home over the Hoppers and Yackandandah were equally as fortunate over Beechworth while in a surprise twist, CDHBU is sitting top of the table in the Hume League.
Next week Tallangatta and District and Ovens and Murray both have the weekend off, but looking forward to the interleague match between the O&M and Goulburn Valley.
Remember all pictures can be purchased from The Border Mail office in Wodonga.
