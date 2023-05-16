My mother was taken to Albury Emergency Department on Friday afternoon after she had spent most of the day waiting for the next available ambulance transport from an aged care facility.
The Emergency Department had patients waiting to receive triage and patients whom had had treatment started and were waiting on a bed, they were forced to make the best of the seating they had.
The Emergency Department ward area was just as dramatic once entered as our best professionals - the doctors, nurses and paramedics - with patients attempt to provide the care required under such restrictive conditions. There is an increasing volume of patients presenting with conditions ranging from heart problems, viral and bacterial infections, accident injuries and unfortunately various mental health, drug and alcohol issues. All beds were occupied in the whole hospital.
This has not happened overnight to our health system, it has been festering for many years. Our local and state representatives continually spruik of their plans to relieve the pressure currently being experienced but it has worsened.
Medicare has not encouraged many general practitioners to continue providing clinic services as we once knew. With Australia's growth and more to come we need to address this, particularly in regional areas, without the Band-Aid fixes and look very seriously at addressing this now.
This was an information session and not a voting session for community members of Yackandandah Health. Yes, this is a systemic issue that we are witnessing all over Australia.
We all need to stand up and voice our concerns. If it is not on your radar it should be. Older people matter and are very much part of our communities.
Peter Dutton gave his reply to the budget and several men in suits came forward to congratulate him.
The budget should be for all citizens, not just the big end of town. The Coalition wonders why they are not getting the votes.
