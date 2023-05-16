The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Border Mail letters to the editor, Tuesday May 16

By Letters to the Editor
Updated May 16 2023 - 11:02am, first published 10:30am
A readers has echoed the sentiment of a health rally on the Border, saying we deserve better.
Our health service is in crisis

My mother was taken to Albury Emergency Department on Friday afternoon after she had spent most of the day waiting for the next available ambulance transport from an aged care facility.

