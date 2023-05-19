Border parents have welcomed the federal government's decision to lift the parenting payment eligibility from a child cut-off age of eight up to 14.
Lavington single mother Anneliese Mason said it was "comforting to know the support would be there" for her and other single parents.
The change in the single parenting payment was announced in last week's budget, a step Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said would ease pressure on struggling households
"If the support is needed, it's a great idea," Ms Mason said.
"But I would hope that it doesn't get abused."
The lift in the cut-off age is due to come into effect in September.
Ms Mason said having the changes would be of considerable benefit to those families doing it tough.
"Cost of living is always a concern," she said.
"I quite often, without embarrassment, shop at the community pantry in Wodonga to get by."
Fellow single mother Michelle Plunkett, of Culcairn, said the decision to lift the cut-off age would be a relief for many parents.
"I think raising it to 14 will help a lot of people like me and will take the pressure off being forced back to work," she said.
"Regardless of your mental health or children with disabilities.
"The change may even encourage people to study in that time for a totally new career when they re-enter the workforce."
Ms Plunkett said she would like to return back to the workforce a couple days a week, but had to factor in trying to find flexible working arrangements.
She said it was stressful enough trying to look after two children and juggle everything at the same time.
But knowing the parenting payment change was definitely on the way meant "it's one less thing I have to worry about".
A Wodonga mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said that it was important especially for parents going through "domestic violence, and traumatic circumstances" to heal and focus on the family, as opposed to rushing out to find work.
"The change most certainly would be a relief for single parents but with the rising costs, it's likely they'll still need to work anyway," she said.
Barnawartha mother Tahlia Pooley said having access to extra support would help with the stress.
"That's especially with the cost of living at the moment," she said.
"It's very stressful being pushed back in the workforce when you have primary care of your children.
"My youngest has only just turned seven and I am already being required to apply for jobs in order to receive my payment.
"As a mum of children with extra needs I have chosen not to work at this stage, so I can support my kids. But now I'm having to apply for work, and do government courses that prevent me from supporting my kids, all so I can afford to live."
Ms Pooley said her payment would be reduced significantly even if she did find part-time work.
"That means that I'd have to sacrifice my children's needs in order to have enough money to feed us," she said.
"I have already moved back to my parents' home, to reduce the cost of rent and utilities, and I still struggle. And I am not the worst off of the people I know.
"Many mums want to be at home supporting their children but are unable to because we are being forced back into the workforce in order to receive a government payment.
"Being a mum is already a full-time job, but no one seems to believe we should be compensated for it, or they believe we aren't benefiting the rest of society if we aren't earning an income.
"So there is already an immediate rush on going back to work that starts far before the 8 year old cut off, and the changes they are making aren't going to change that."
He said the increase in the cut-off age was also the responsible thing to do in a budget that was balancing cost-of-living relief on one side and high inflation on the other.
Albury mother Krystal Kaye said she felt bringing the change in would "create a less motivated society".
"As a working single mum, it's a double sword," she said.
"As society expenses increase and the payment doesn't increase, it's going to make the budget really tight."
