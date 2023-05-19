The Border Mail
Albury-Wodonga parents welcome parenting payment changes

By Sophie Else
May 20 2023 - 5:00am
Single mum Anneliese Mason and her son Billy, 4, look forward to the changes coming into effect in September. "It will help many mums," Ms Mason said. Picture by James Wiltshire.
Border parents have welcomed the federal government's decision to lift the parenting payment eligibility from a child cut-off age of eight up to 14.

