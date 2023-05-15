The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North East wine industry bides its time over China export breakthrough

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated May 15 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stanton & Killeen managing director Wendy Killeen looks forward to welcoming back the Chinese market. Picture by Chloe Smith Photography
Stanton & Killeen managing director Wendy Killeen looks forward to welcoming back the Chinese market. Picture by Chloe Smith Photography

NORTH East winemakers are biding their time as Australia renews its push towards tariff-free trade with China.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.