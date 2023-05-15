NORTH East winemakers are biding their time as Australia renews its push towards tariff-free trade with China.
Following his visit to China, Trade Minister Don Farrell said he was optimistic of trade restrictions being lifted on Australian products in the near future.
Stanton & Killeen Wines managing director Wendy Killeen welcomed the feedback, saying she was cautiously optimistic about a breakthrough.
Ms Killeen said they were first acquainted with the Chinese market in 2016.
"It grew year on year and it was a very important sales channel for us," she said.
"It will mean a lot to us if the restrictions are lifted."
Brown Family Wine Group chief executive Dean Carroll believed the breakthrough on China trade wasn't imminent.
"It feels like a slow journey to me," he said.
"We have maintained a presence in China and we do see China as a long-term beneficial market."
Both Stanton & Killeen and Brown Brothers would be represented at Vinexpo Asia in Singapore next week.
Ms Killeen said they would explore potential markets in South Korea and Japan.
"We really enjoy dealing with the Chinese and we're looking forward to the return of that market," Ms Killeen said.
"But we can't sit back and not explore other export markets."
After his return from Beijing where he met with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, Senator Farrell said he was still optimistic of restrictions on items such as barley, wine and lobsters being removed.
Despite the in-person meetings in China, Senator Farrell said it would take time for trade relations to return to normal.
"My objective in this process is to simply persevere and persist, so that at the end of the day, all of the trade impediments are removed," he said.
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang is set to visit Australia in coming months. The trip has yet to be formally announced by Beijing.
