Marita Albert had known great loss.
It's one of the reasons she embraced life with such gusto.
The 300 mourners who gathered at Cudgewa Football Ground on May 12 to celebrate her "beautiful life", were told of a generous, creative and straight-talking woman who refused, right 'til the end, to let her battle with cancer control or define her.
"Marita lived life to the fullest," younger brother Neil Lithgow shared in his eulogy.
In her 40-plus years in the community of Corryong, Marita wore many hats - "often several at once".
From the post office to paper delivery, to the library and her work as a primary school Indonesian teacher through to a mobile dog wash business, as a fabric shop owner and supporter of the Cudgewa Footy Club, Marita lived and breathed her community.
She was most proud of her "beloved" Man From Snowy River Museum, for which she was awarded a life membership earlier this year, Mr Lithgow revealed.
But for all the roles she held publicly, there were as many more in her personal life she cherished - as a mother, wife, friend, farmer, carer, writer and grandma.
Marita Pauline Albert (nee Lithgow) was born in Wangaratta on June 10, 1963, the daughter of Marie Loreta Lithgow and James Garrett Lithgow.
She had an older sister Jacinta Maree, who was later followed by four other siblings in Carmel Therese, Philip Garrett, Gerard James and, "by far her favourite", Neil Vincent.
Family was important to Marita - and particularly all things family history related.
"To say that Marita was an avid family historian is a gross understatement, so if she was up here you would now be getting a 10-minute executive summary of our family history dating back to the 1600s," Mr Lithgow said.
"Marita enjoyed making contact with new and distant relatives all around the world, and would happily spend holidays traipsing around cemeteries to be able to put a name in that empty box on the family tree."
Later in life, Marita returned to study completing degrees in librarianship and, yes, family history.
She attended Our Lady's Primary School at Wangaratta and completed one year at St Joseph's Secondary College "before the family packed up and moved to Melbourne at the very end of 1975".
She finished her education at her mother's old school, St Columba's Ladies College at Essendon.
Marita received a number of university offers after the HSC but decided "she absolutely wanted to move to the country and a great way to do that was to work in a post office".
It was her father who urged her to take a job at Corryong and the rest, as they say, is history.
"She instantly fell in love with the town and its people - one in particular," Mr Lithgow said.
Marita would marry Jack (Mark) Albert on April 20, 1985.
"And to this day I say that Jack was the nicest person you could ever hope to meet," he added.
"They had three boys together, Tony, Adam, and Nic, and she was the very proud grandmother to Liam, Darcy, Aliza and Tex."
Devastatingly, Jack was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) at the age of 34.
At the age of 48, her husband of 24 years took his life.
She wrote about her experience of the final years of Jack's life in a book called Shock to Shock and The Space Between.
The book very nearly didn't happen after she was burnt out in the Black Summer bushfires of January 2020.
It was through her creative outlets Marita found healing in the wake of crippling loss.
As late as last month, this wonderfully vibrant woman posted a video to Facebook of her reading aloud her new children's book "so that everybody pronounces it correctly".
"Marita would want me to say here that both books are still available to purchase if you don't have copies yet," Mr Lithgow pointed out.
Her love of travel would see Marita head off "to anywhere in the world that her budget would take her - including multiple trips to wellness retreats in Thailand, drinking crazy juice in Peru, or roaming cemeteries in Scotland and Ireland ..."
"I have so many other stories I could tell here, including her love of cake and seemingly endless supply of snacks, but there's already a queue," Mr Lithgow said.
In his last conversation with Marita, her younger brother told her that if anyone was going to be able to contact him from the other side, it would be her.
"You bet I will," she said. "Just look for a double rainbow in the sky."
