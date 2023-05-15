Hoppers induct five of their finest into Hall of Fame

North Albury inducted another five of its finest players into the Hall of Fame at a function held at the SS&A Club on Saturday night.
All-time games record holder Dan Leslie alongside Simon Kenny, Rudy Yonson, Vern Drake and Bill Barton were the inductees in the club's sixth installment.
Leslie was also bestowed the honour of becoming the fourth legend of the Hall of Fame, joining Ralph Marks, Stan Sargeant and Peter Westland.
North Albury president Tony Burns was thrilled with the support with more than 180 people in attendance.
"It was a fantastic night in what has become one of the biggest and most popular nights on our social calendar," Burns said.
"We have a lot of recruits and new players this year and it was great to see them meet the former players and hear first hand what our great club means to them.
"Dan became only our fourth ever legend which is a testament to his loyalty and playing the most matches of 300 in the green and gold."
Leslie arrived at Bunton Park from rival club Albury to initially play thirds despite his father, Trevor, being a premiership player and best and fairest winner at the sportsground.
The Tigers' pain soon became the Hoppers' gain after Leslie quickly established himself as one of the premier key defenders in the competition.
He highlighted his versatility by switching to a key forward in the latter part of his career where his strong marking and accurate kicking made him a formidable target in the Hoppers' attack.
Hoppers supporters still rave about one match against Wodonga Raiders where Leslie dragged down 24 marks and booted eight goals to highlight his individual brilliance.
He was the Hoppers' leading goalkicker from 2009-12 and finished his outstanding career with 354 goals including two bags of ten.
Leslie is a triple Keith Shea medallist for the club's best and fairest in 2013-15 and 2017.
He was a premiership player in 2002 and the longest serving captain in the club's history after a seven year stint from 2008 to 2014.
Leslie also represented the O&M for nine years, was a NSW country and VCFL representative and All Australian in 2012.
Kenny, Yonson, and Vern Drake were all best and fairest winners with the Hoppers with Kenny the premiership captain in 1999 under coach Ernie Whitehead.
Yonson was also a Morris medal winner in 1984 and kicked the winning goal in the Hoppers' thrilling three point grand final victory over Wodonga.
Yonson and Barton also played VFL/AFL for Sydney Swans and North Melbourne respectively.
Drake was a goalkicking machine for the Hoppers and booted 111 goals in 1975.
