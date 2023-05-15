A new name burst onto the scene of Ovens and Murray A-grade netball on Saturday.
Eliza Mooney, 17, played her first full game in the top flight for Wodonga Raiders and was hugely impressive against last season's beaten grand finalists Wangaratta.
The Albury rep player was quick to vindicate coach Jodie House's faith to put her in at goal keeper.
"Over time, Eliza has developed this real tenacity and aggression to the ball and she's such a coachable kid," House said.
"I've sat back and watched her over the years and thought 'you know what, you're going to get yourself up into A-grade just with the way you manage yourself.'
"As a club, we're forever evaluating how we do stuff and how we best manage our quality juniors that are coming through our 17s.
"At the end of last year, we earmarked two players - Mia Lavis and Eliza Mooney - who would play 17s but sit only on our A-grade bench and we would use them as we saw fit, so they had some clarity as to what their season was going to look like
"They will train with us at different times as well as training with the 17s, so we're trying to create a pathway for them.
"I have huge belief in those young kids and I thought 'you know what, Eliza will serve a purpose for us against opposition sides with slightly taller goalers.'
"I had no doubt in my mind that she'd do the job."
Mooney teamed up with Mackensey House in circle defence as Raiders pushed the Magpies all the way at Birallee Park.
The home side were up by a goal at half-time and despite eventually going down 36-31, there was no denying the growing buzz around Raiders.
"I was really excited by what the girls put out there," House said.
"I was disappointed for the girls that we couldn't get over the line but lots of positives came from it.
"If you're going to have these kids in your club and they show some potential, as a coach you've got to be prepared to take the gamble and back them.
"You've got to do it wholeheartedly, no questions asked, they've got to know you believe in them 100 percent."
