PINT-SIZED sports promoter Robert Kelson is hoping to expand his rugby gala after its successful first instalment in Albury on Friday.
The Trinity Anglican College, Thurgoona, student is a rugby fanatic and upon learning of the Paul Ramsay Foundation's $1.75m grassroots rugby fund applied ... successfully.
The youngster secured $70,000 from the fund, which was was bequest by the late Ramsay Healthcare founder.
Last Friday, the entrepreneurial 15-year-old's vision was realised with three schools and nearly 120 students taking part in the event at Albury's Alexandra Park.
The Albury-Wodonga Steamers under-16 vice-captain pitched the idea the gala would help kids "get off the couch" by providing exposure to a lesser-played sport in the area.
While Trinity, Scots School Albury and Catholic College Wodonga were the inaugural participants Robert is keen to get public schools onboard in 2024 to counter the stigma the sport is 'private schools only'.
Robert's father, Grant, said his son's union enthusiasm was fanatical and "drives me insane and drains my bank account" with Kelson jnr on the Southern Inland Rugby Union representative team as well.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Grant, a Steamers coach, and his son believe the sport has unique appeal because it doesn't require the speed and endurance of others, like Aussie Rules.
Kids of all shapes and sizes can take part and, with a bit of coaching in tackling and "landing", reduce the intimidation-factor of the game.
The hope is six to 10 schools might join next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.