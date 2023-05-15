The Border Mail
Annie Yates: Former Murray United player selected in Junior Matildas squad

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
May 15 2023 - 7:00pm
Annie Yates grew up in Wodonga and later moved to Yackandandah, spending four years at Murray United. She now lives, studies and plays in Melbourne and is training with the Young Matildas at the AIS in Canberra this week.
Annie Yates has spoken of her pride at being named in the Junior Matildas squad for the first time.

