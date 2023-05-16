KIEWA-Sandy Creek's Jess Barton has broken her sidelined teammate Haylee Penny's league record with a stunning 104 goals in the Hawks' 110-8 victory over Wahgunyah on the weekend.
Penny pipped the old record when she posted 87 last year but protege Barton streaked that mark, going at 1.7 goals a minute on the maths.
Barton, 23, plays both ends and was goalkeeper in the Hawks' premiership side last year. But in the absence of Penny, on maternity leave, she has moved up front.
KSC co-coach Kath Evans said Wahgunyah tried all day.
"They're struggling a bit, as we know, but it wasn't easy on Saturday - they went all day, they didn't stop trying, which was great," Evans said.
"Jess just didn't get it given to her. She had to work hard and the team had to work."
Barton, 188cm, is averaging 61 goals this year but is still learning the craft, Evans said.
"Because she's such a coachable kid, I think there is a lot of upside there."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.