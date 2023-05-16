The Border Mail
Kiewa-Sandy Creek netballer Jess Barton scores 104 goals against Wahgunyah

JC
By John Conroy
Updated May 16 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:30pm
Barton in interleague colours last year. The GS is still learning her craft.
Barton in interleague colours last year. The GS is still learning her craft.

KIEWA-Sandy Creek's Jess Barton has broken her sidelined teammate Haylee Penny's league record with a stunning 104 goals in the Hawks' 110-8 victory over Wahgunyah on the weekend.

