Wahgunyah president Darryl Hore says it was an amicable decision that coach Brett Chapman and the club part company after five rounds.
Chapman was replaced as coach last week by Chris Willis and Michael Kreun who have been appointed co-coaches for the remainder of the season.
"Brett was struggling with the situation but he's a great coach and was fantastic with the young guys," Hore said.
"If we had 40 guys turning up to training each night, he would have still been here.
"I couldn't fault his coaching ability and he got a lot out of guys that we didn't expect and who have improved.
"The position we are in is stressful on everybody involved with the club and it takes a toll.
"No matter how much we tried to relay that to Brett before he signed - until you get into the club, you don't know what you are in for.
"Blokes who only want to play reserves, chasing players to see if they are available, picking players who haven't trained, it's just where we are at unfortunately.
"It was stressful for Brett to deal with but in my opinion he did a fantastic job over the pre-season.
"Our practice matches were great.
"But it took a toll on Brett and it's a tough gig and we were going to ruin the poor bloke if we didn't let him go."
Hore felt Willis and Kreun would be a good fit for the position.
Willis boasts plenty of experience and has also had stints at North Albury, Culcairn, North Wagga and Mangoplah Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
He joined Wahgunyah this year after playing reserves for Henty last season.
"Chris has been at some successful clubs and has a lot of experience," Hore said.
"Our player numbers have improved compared to last year but you put a side on the board after training Thursday night and then guys starting pulling out on Friday morning.
"But we are at a stage now where we have 21 players each week for the seniors and the reserves.
"Chris was good enough to put his hand up at the start of the year to play a few games and to see how he liked it.
ALSO IN SPORT
"The young guys really respect Chris and he is a popular figure who leads by example.
"What we are missing are those older heads.
"Chris has really bonded with the younger players.
"Michael is also back at the club and he felt that between himself and Chris that they were up to the task.
"So the plan is for those two boys to coach the rest of the season."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.