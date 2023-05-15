Ethan Redcliffe's scintillating form for Mitta United has propelled him to the top of the goalkicking chart in country Victoria.
Redcliffe booted nine goals against Rutherglen last weekend to take his tally to 46 from six matches.
He is averaging almost eight goals a match with his biggest haul so far 16 goals against Wahgunyah in round three.
The Blues' goalkicking machine holds a commanding lead over Swan Reach forward Max Solomon who is on 38.
Redcliffe arrived at the Blues from Wodonga with a big reputation and so far has lived up to the hype.
Shaun Harper was the most recent Mitta United player to crack 100 goals when he achieved the feat in 2005.
It was during the Mountain Men's most recent golden era where the club won a record four flags in a row from 2004-07.
Chiltern ace Rick Whitehead was the last player in the competition to boot more than 100 goals.
He finished with 125 goals in 2019.
