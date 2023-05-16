UPDATE: The case against Red Rooster Wodonga was administratively adjourned by the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 16.
The next court date will be June 13.
A spokesman for Red Rooster said it is reviewing its agreement with the franchisee.
"We are very disappointed to learn of these charges," he said.
"The details of this matter represent a serious breach of our policies, and in accordance with the franchising code of conduct, may lead to the termination of the franchisee's contract."
AAP has contacted Red Rooster Wodonga and Cold Rock Shepparton for comment.
The Wage Inspectorate has started 10 child employment prosecutions in the past 18 months and prosecuted five employers for breaches of child employment laws since 2020.
Victoria's child labour laws restrict when businesses can employ children and for how long they can work.
Children must receive a 30-minute rest break after every three hours and cannot work past 9pm.
Employees under 15 must be supervised by someone who holds a valid employee Victorian Working with Children Check.
In Victorian there is no minimum age for working in a family business or in entertainment and advertising.
However, a child must be at least 11 to do delivery work and 13 to do other types of labour, such as retail or hospitality.
An employer must get a permit before they hire someone under 15, whether the work is paid or voluntary.
From July 1, a child employment licensing system will replace the existing permit arrangement enabling employers to hire multiple children under one licence.
EARLIER: A Wodonga fast food restaurant is due in court on Tuesday, May 16, over more than 350 alleged breaches of Victoria's child employment laws.
Wage Inspectorate Victoria has filed 355 charges against Wodonga Food Pty Ltd, trading as Red Rooster Wodonga, alleging it contravened the Child Employment Act 2003 by:
The matter has been listed for mention in Melbourne Magistrates Court.
The Wage Inspectorate has also filed 124 charges against G & K Pearse Pty Ltd, trading as Cold Rock Shepparton, relating to the employment of six children, with this matter listed for mention on June 1.
The maximum penalty for each of the offences in these matters is 100 penalty units ($18,174 for offences in the 2021-22 financial year and $18,429 for offences in the 2022-23 financial year).
The charges against Red Rooster Wodonga and Cold Rock Shepparton, come shortly after Muffin Break (Southland) was served with 360 criminal charges for alleged child employment breaches.
Wage Inspectorate Victoria commissioner Robert Hortle said people would be disappointed to see well-known food chains facing these allegations.
"These are the type of businesses where many kids get their first job, so people rightly expect them to have a strong focus on creating a safe workplace for kids, which is what child employment laws help ensure," he said.
"Kids under 15 don't always recognise risks in the workplace and some don't feel able to speak up when they feel unsafe.
"Child employment laws help ensure the employer understands the risks and puts measures in place to keep young staff safe."
The Wage Inspectorate said it would make no further comment on either case while they were before the court.
