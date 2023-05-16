The Border Mail
Home/News/Business
Updated

Red Rooster Wodonga charged over 355 alleged breaches of child labour laws

By Janet Howie and Aap
Updated May 16 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Red Rooster Wodonga has been charged over alleged breaches of child employment laws. Picture file
Red Rooster Wodonga has been charged over alleged breaches of child employment laws. Picture file

UPDATE: The case against Red Rooster Wodonga was administratively adjourned by the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.