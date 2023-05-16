Hoodies, caps, singlets, polo shirts, dresses, bags, bottles, even the scoreboard.
Everywhere I look, three words are staring back at me: We Are Lavington.
It's arguably the best branding in country sport, a logo which instantly marks out the bearer as a Panther, but what significance does the slogan actually carry?
Sat on the deck at a sun-kissed Lavington Sports Ground, overlooking two games of football in progress and with the sound of the whistle from the netball court drifting down to our superb vantage point, club president Mark Sanson gives the question a moment's thought.
"We call ourselves home-brand and home-grown," Sanson replied.
"If 'We Are Lavington' stands for anything, it stands for promoting your locals, promoting your juniors and making sure we've got strong links between our Auskick, our juniors and our senior club.
"We've got a lot of guys who currently play senior footy for us, and have done over the last 20 years, who came through our juniors.
"That's what we love.
"You build strong clubs and strong community from doing that.
"Once the sports club over the road started to die off, and eventually had to close down, we had to do it that way.
"We didn't have the resources we had in the early days of Lavington joining the Ovens and Murray so we had no choice but to promote our locals."
Sanson and his brothers have been involved with the Panthers for the last 28 years, during which time Albury, Yarrawonga and Wangaratta have won 17 grand finals between them.
So how do they meet the challenge of taking on such heavyweights?
"We don't try to be them because we don't have the resources to do that," Sanson said.
"We stick to doing it our way and our way means that we're competitive across all grades.
"We'll jag a flag every now and again but for us to win a flag, the planets have to align.
"We won one in '01, in '05 with a kick after the siren and then our flag against Wang in 2019.
"They were all situations where we got the right players at the right time and we had enough talent on our list from our locals but also from some of the A-graders we were able to get into the club who allowed the planets to align."
Football manager Graham Hart joins us on the deck as the conversation turns to the appointment of Adam Schneider as senior coach ahead of the 2022 season.
"I finished my footy career with a four-year coaching stint out at Osborne, which was where the connection with Adam came from," Hart said.
"We knew we were on the hunt for a coach and I did reach out to Adam, not to recruit to him but to use his contacts and pick his brain.
"Through conversations, and the point he was at in his life and his career, all of a sudden, the focus had changed from getting some advice off him to it being a real opportunity, and those sorts of doors don't open very often.
"When you're looking at that sort of calibre, a 200-game AFL player with exceptional coaching credentials, they're not falling off trees too often."
But for all of Schneider's credentials in the professional game, how did the Panthers know he would be the right fit for the Ovens and Murray?
"It's about your upbringing and knowing the individual," Hart said.
"While the footy stuff is brilliant, Adam's personal connection and his ability to connect with players right from our juniors through our thirds into our senior players is first-class.
"Coaching is relationships, it's being able to build those bonds and understand the individual needs of people, not 'one size fits all' and he's been awesome at that."
With junior football continuing on the No.2 oval and the Panthers' under-16s set to play straight after the seniors, Lavington Sports Ground is today the physical embodiment of that pathway and connection those in the 'engine room' hold so dear.
Fresh from Jelbart Park, in his role as Lavington's Auskick president, dual premiership coach Tim Sanson will shortly be donning a headset to run the bench for the clash with North Albury.
"I'm down there from 8am and we've got about 180 kids from under-6 upwards," Sanson said.
"It's an important one for us because it feeds our junior club.
"An important step with our Auskick happened 10 years ago.
"They used to be the Hawks, the Blues and the Bombers whereas now they're all Panthers.
"It's getting them indoctrinated early, I suppose."
Sanson coached the Panthers for 14 years before handing over the reins to James Saker in 2012.
"We're not big and flashy, we just like to be pretty homely and basic and hard to play against," he said.
"That's who we are.
"We don't need the biggest recruits or the best players, we like to play our kids and bring them through and compete.
"For me, it was about leading the way.
"We worked hard, we played hard, we had a good time while we were doing it and we've got lifelong friends because of it."
After such a long spell in the hotseat, many other ex-coaches would happily slide into the background and watch the footy with a beer in hand but Lavington and the Sanson name go together like gin and tonic and that ain't changing any time soon.
"You've got to be involved," Sanson said.
"I've got my kids here, my whole family has invested a lot of time and energy into making the place what it is and you just protect it.
"You don't just sit back and watch other people and be critical, you get in and work.
"That's one of the secrets that we've got, we've got a lot of people who do that and that's what we want to teach each generation."
Lavington's standards and expectations in football are mirrored on the netball court, where the Panthers have contested three of the last eight A-grade grand finals.
"That's one thing we set goals about at the start of the year," Maddi Lloyd said.
"We want to be looked at as a club with really strong values so when people know they're coming up against a really strong team, that's something we pride ourselves on.
"But it's not only making good sportswomen but also good people, making sure we're bringing the girls up with good values, discipline, commitment and getting around each other.
"Days like this are what people play for, having the juniors involved.
"We've got our U15s now, extending into the stadium and our outdoor courts, and we've also got 13s and 11s so we're becoming more of a family club, which is what it's all about."
Another impressive Steph Clancy display has just helped see off the challenge of North Albury.
"Lavi was always such a high level when I was growing up so to be able to play A-grade here now is something I'm quite proud of," Clancy said.
"The 'We Are Lavi' line, we say it before we go out on the court every quarter and it's something which really builds our club morale.
"There's always competitive teams within the league but to know we've got so much depth at Lavi and that we can maintain girls because we've got such a great environment is fantastic.
"Being able to blood these girls and get them on the court, it's really nice to be a senior player and help those junior girls come through and play with us."
Home brand, home-grown. I'm getting the message loud and clear.
"Until two years ago, I was the team manager for the under-18s and to see some of the kids coming through, that's what you get a buzz out of," vice-president and property steward Vince Jones said.
"A couple of kids have gone on to higher levels, the likes of Hamish McIntosh and Shaun Mannagh, so you keep an eye on them.
"We just had Billy Glanvill go over to West Adelaide and he's now back with us, which is a bonus for us of course.
"You can't begrudge them to have a try at a higher level, as much as you hate losing them, they've got to give it a go."
Jones starts talking me through his varied and many roles on game day when, as if to prove his point, someone asks him what to do with a pair of glasses they've just found.
"Put them at the merch office," Jones replies, before continuing.
"This is a family club," he said.
"We don't have a huge supporter base but the people that are here are here for the right reasons.
"If you come here and try to promote yourself, blokes will pull you down pretty quick and they'll level it out.
"That was one of the big reasons Billy came back, because of the family side.
"He was homesick and as much as he enjoyed his football over there, it was the camaraderie he missed.
"When people get involved with the club, they generally stay around for a long time."
Senior captain Tom Hargreave, for example, has been here since 2011.
"I've definitely been through some ups and downs," he reflected.
"I played in two losing grand finals and countless prelims where we lost so to finally win one in 2019 was amazing.
"The thing that was good about it was we had a heap of juniors who stuck by the club, we didn't just get people from outside the club to win us a flag, we worked really hard for it and that made it a lot more special.
"I lost my Dad two or three weeks before the grand final so it was a rollercoaster of emotions for us.
"The boys and coaches got around me, it's just a massive family here.
"Dad died on the Friday and we played Wang Magpies in one of the semi-finals on the Saturday.
"Simon Curtis (coach) said 'mate, you don't have to play' but Dad would have wanted me to play.
"Lavi's my second family so I wanted to do my best for the team and get us over the line.
"The club was huge in supporting me, Sam and my family through a tough time."
It's a culture which stems from the top, where key figures have been in their roles for long enough to bring about positive change and then embed the club's ethos.
Drive past Lavington Sports Ground this evening and you're bound to notice a sea of silver, teal, black and white at one of the club's super clinics.
"It's all the clubs coming together at the one time and Adam and the senior boys will run that," Mark Sanson explained.
"They'll have the Auskickers, the junior boys, junior girls and the senior women all here on the one night for a training run and it's about making sure those connections are really strong.
"That stuff's critical and we put a lot of time into making those connections through those different clubs work because we understand the importance of bringing through home-grown talent.
"We've got a strong list and great depth throughout our list, but competing with the big boys is our biggest challenge - and doing that our way.
"We're very conscious of not bringing through too many external players because then there won't be enough spots for the kids we're bringing through.
"We've been highly competitive over a long period and missed finals only twice in 25 years.
"We've stayed relevant and we'll continue to stay relevant but we have to have spots for our kids.
"That's just the way we do it."
