A North Albury house has been gutted by fire, with police investigating the cause of the incident.
About 16 firefighters attended the Matra Place home, off Resolution Street, about 1.30am on Tuesday.
There were concerns people may have been inside at the time.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Frank Finlay said it was an "intense burning fire".
"There was a partial roof collapse at the front of the house," he said.
"There were reports of possible persons missing.
"Four fire trucks from Albury attended with approximately 16 firefighters.
"They got to work quickly to knock down the fire and carry out a search and rescue.
"Fortunately no-one was home, but the house was totally destroyed by fire."
Police remain on the scene on Tuesday morning.
Inspector Finlay said firefighters were assisting police with the investigation.
There were reports the derelict home was occupied but nobody was at the scene.
"Nobody was home, which is a good thing," Inspector Finlay said.
"Nobody was injured."
Inspector Finlay said it was important people had working smoke alarms during the cooler weather.
"Feel free to contact your local fire station to carry out home fire safety checks," he said.
"You can talk to firefighters about winter fire safety."
Comment has been sought from police.
Anyone with information about the incident can call 1800 333 000.
