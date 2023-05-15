The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

North Albury home on Matra Place gutted by fire, police investigating

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 16 2023 - 9:34am, first published 9:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police outside the Matra Place home in North Albury on Tuesday morning. Picture by James Wiltshire
Police outside the Matra Place home in North Albury on Tuesday morning. Picture by James Wiltshire

A North Albury house has been gutted by fire, with police investigating the cause of the incident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.