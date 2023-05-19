Feature property | Designed for entertaining

4 BED | 2 CAR | 4 CAR
Here is a beautifully presented, modern four bedroom home in Thurgoona's Murray Park Estate.
With four bedrooms and an inground pool it would make an ideal family home.
Inside you'll find an impressive luxury open plan kitchen with a walk in butler's pantry and a modern and spacious living and dining area which opens up to the outdoor area via large sliding glass doors.
The main bedroom sits at the rear of the home.
It's large windows allow for plenty of natural light and the room overlooks the sparkling inground pool. Large sliding doors provide direct access to the outdoor area.
The room features a walk-in robe and ensuite with a large walk-in shower, double vanity and a modern square shaped bath with a lovely view to an enclosed feature garden space.
Bedrooms two and three include built in robes and spacious main bathroom with separate toilet and laundry sits to the rear of the home.
Stay cool or warm year round with a gas log fire, reverse cycle split systems and ceiling fans throughout the property.
Situated on a corner block, there is also an oversized double lock up garage with internal access and rear roller door along with a low maintenance yard.
