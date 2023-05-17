RETRACING his late immigrant father's footsteps, Peter Pecotic embarked on what would become a 10,000-kilometre road trip around northern Australia.
Having grown up near Botany Bay, "right on the periphery of colonisation", Pecotic set out from the urban coast and ended up deep in the country's ancient cultural heartland.
He was re-taking his grandfather's 1958 road trip from Sydney to Cairns when COVID-19 border closures hemmed him in.
He reached out to Joseph Williams, a Warumungu artist and poet at Tennant Creek, whose work he'd discovered as part of the Biennale of Sydney.
Both men had Croatian-born fathers.
They decided to continue the road trip together and through their growing friendship they discovered the living history of each other's Indigenous and Mediterranean ancestry.
All the while, they were filming an evolving story with a smartphone and a drone.
"Like all good travellers, we were not too fixed on the destination," Pecotic said.
"We allowed it to develop as is; we became co-storytellers in a documentary that crosses over our mixed heritage."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Unlike Pecotic, Williams grew up without knowing his Croatian father.
"The film will help people like me," he said.
"It will resonate with them and give them hope; the film is hopeful."
Pecotic said identity and belonging were important themes carved out throughout the course of the documentary.
"A sense of belonging no matter what our heritage is important," he said.
"A sense of knowing how rich we are in culture and how much we've still got the learn is especially important at this point in history.
"Joseph welcomes the audience through me on to Country."
The resulting film, Countryman, had sold-out previews at the Croatian Film Festival in Sydney.
It is now doing a Q&A roadshow of regional Australia including Albury on Wednesday.
Countryman is being supported by Documentary Australia, which is committed to supporting films and filmmakers who were driven to tell powerful stories for social change.
Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga will host a preview and Q&A with Peter Pecotic and Joseph Williams on Wednesday at 6.30pm.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.