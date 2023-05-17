BORDER writer Robyne Young and artist Vernon Bartlett first teamed up on the cover artwork of Young's short fiction collection last year.
Although they had connected through their practices of visual arts and writing several years ago, their first collaboration was the cover of Young's anthology of short and micro-fiction, Single Shots.
Then in August they applied for a residency in Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery's creative studio.
On Saturday, they will host their second open studio day, giving the public the chance to come in and talk to them about their practices and what was being developed as they responded to each other's work in an ekphrasis-reverse ekphrasis style.
Ekphrasis refers to a writer responding while ekphrasis in reverse reflects the art of creating a visual response to a piece of prose.
Young has written poems and short fiction inspired by artworks including Dick Watkin's The Secret, which is part of MAMA's collection.
Another ekphrasis work was her poem, Afternoon Tea, inspired by a polaroid print by Indigenous artist, Destiny Deacon, that showed tiny black baby dolls in white cupcake papers.
"Vern is now responding to my poem, so I'm really curious as to what will evolve from there," Young said.
Young has also worked through a copy edit of her novel, Moon Child, while Bartlett continued to investigate themes from his recent exhibition at the Circa 1928 Art Hotel such as presence, memory and the ephemeral.
The two will also hold a workshop as part of City of Wodonga's Co Create event on Saturday, June 3, when people could make an Ekphrazine.
"It's a play on the idea of making a zine using the techniques we're employing in the studio so people can respond to my images or Robyne's words, pair up with someone in the workshop or bring a friend and make the ekphrazine together," Bartlett said.
"Mostly it's a chance for people to see that creating is play and fun."
Saturday's open day runs 10am to 3pm.
