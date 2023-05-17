The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment
What's on

Border writer Robyne Young and artist Vernon Bartlett team up at Hyphen in Wodonga

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
May 17 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border artist Vernon Bartlett and writer Robyne Young will host an open day on Saturday at Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery as part of their residency. The public can learn all about how they respond to each other's work, ekphrasis-reverse ekphrasis style. Picture by James Wiltshire
Border artist Vernon Bartlett and writer Robyne Young will host an open day on Saturday at Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery as part of their residency. The public can learn all about how they respond to each other's work, ekphrasis-reverse ekphrasis style. Picture by James Wiltshire

BORDER writer Robyne Young and artist Vernon Bartlett first teamed up on the cover artwork of Young's short fiction collection last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.