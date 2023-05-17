YOUR SAY: Concern, disappointment over councillor's rates comments

After discussions regarding the need for a 3.5 per cent increase in our rates, he used words to the effect that if ratepayers didn't like it, they could move to a more affordable council area. As a ratepayer I find this highly offensive, considering that our ex-mayor resides in Albury and is not impacted by any increases, apart from the wages he is paid to be a councillor in an area he does not reside in. Ratepayers need to be aware that council are estimating rates on the increase in capital improved value. So bearing in mind that homes have increased by $50,000. If last year your home was valued at $400,000 and this year your home is valued at $450,000, the council is increasing their revenue by the increased value in your home plus the increase in rates. So Cr Poulton was looking to increase the rates by 3.5 per cent, while Olga Quilty was fighting to keep it lower at a 2 per cent increase. So who is working on your behalf? Remember this next time you vote.