YOUR SAY: Concern, disappointment over councillor's rates comments

By Letters to the Editor
May 17 2023 - 10:30am
Wodonga councillor Kev Poulton has been criticised by two readersfor comments he made at the May 15 council meeting. Picture file
Rates decision common sense

It is great to see that common sense prevailed in Monday night's council meeting, May 15, regarding the amount that Wodonga's rates should increase, with council voting for a 2 per cent increase against a proposed 3.5 per cent. The disappointment I find in councillor Kev Poulton's remark is mind blowing when arguing against 2 per cent, it came across as aggressive and arrogant. How dare he suggest that if $65.52 a year will break somebody they should make other choices, beyond belief, and basically to say if they don't like it find somewhere cheaper; where do you suggest Cr Poulton, on the streets, maybe in one of the potholes? There are many ratepayers on fixed incomes, who have to balance their budget every day, this council could take a leaf out of their book.

