YOUR SAY: Concern, disappointment over councillor's rates comments

It is great to see that common sense prevailed in Monday night's council meeting, May 15, regarding the amount that Wodonga's rates should increase, with council voting for a 2 per cent increase against a proposed 3.5 per cent. The disappointment I find in councillor Kev Poulton's remark is mind blowing when arguing against 2 per cent, it came across as aggressive and arrogant. How dare he suggest that if $65.52 a year will break somebody they should make other choices, beyond belief, and basically to say if they don't like it find somewhere cheaper; where do you suggest Cr Poulton, on the streets, maybe in one of the potholes? There are many ratepayers on fixed incomes, who have to balance their budget every day, this council could take a leaf out of their book.
Wodonga does not have many services, we have very little shopping to attract people, with residents having to cross the river for almost everything, this makes it difficult if you don't drive. So Wodonga doesn't get much for their money, but we'll see what happens when pay negotiations for councillors and staff are in full swing.
Cr Poulton, do you still live in Albury? If so, maybe you could get on Albury Council and tell the ratepayers there what they should be paying instead of the Wodonga ratepayers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
After discussions regarding the need for a 3.5 per cent increase in our rates, he used words to the effect that if ratepayers didn't like it, they could move to a more affordable council area. As a ratepayer I find this highly offensive, considering that our ex-mayor resides in Albury and is not impacted by any increases, apart from the wages he is paid to be a councillor in an area he does not reside in. Ratepayers need to be aware that council are estimating rates on the increase in capital improved value. So bearing in mind that homes have increased by $50,000. If last year your home was valued at $400,000 and this year your home is valued at $450,000, the council is increasing their revenue by the increased value in your home plus the increase in rates. So Cr Poulton was looking to increase the rates by 3.5 per cent, while Olga Quilty was fighting to keep it lower at a 2 per cent increase. So who is working on your behalf? Remember this next time you vote.
Surely in times of economic uncertainty and the increased cost of living, councils should be more circumspect in keeping costs to a minimum. Can we afford a deputy CEO with a population of 40,000? Why do we have a deputy CEO in Wodonga when larger councils with substantially higher populations only have a CEO?
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.