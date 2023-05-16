Ned Conway would be one of the first players selected in the Ovens and Murray interleague side if it was picked on commitment to the cause.
The Wodonga Raiders young gun has revealed his extraordinary commitment recently just to make it to the squad's first training session.
Conway, who lives in Melbourne, finished work on May 3, drove to Wangaratta and trained with the O&M squad before returning home and working again the following day.
The talented teenager signed with North Melbourne over the off-season after a breakout season with Western Jets in the NAB League.
He is yet to make his VFL debut for the Roos and has played for Raiders in all of their five matches so far.
"I was thrilled when I found out I was initially named in the interleague squad," Conway said.
"Obviously 'Almo' (Marc Almond) put my name forward and I was grateful for the opportunity to be selected.
"I travelled up with Tom Cappellari who is also on North Melbourne's VFL list and is playing for Myrtleford as well to train at Wangaratta for the first session.
"It was a busy week with work, training both Tuesday and Thursday in Melbourne as well as making the trip to Wangaratta.
"I know it doesn't guarantee anything.
"But I just wanted to give myself every chance of getting picked in the interleague side."
Almond said Conway's early season form would give selectors plenty to think about in the lead-up to the clash with the Goulburn Valley league at the Albury Sportsground on Saturday.
"Ned's transition from TAC Cup level to senior football this year was always going to be a big step up for him," Almond said.
"But he has certainly exceeded my expectations with his power running, a real standout.
"He clocked up more than 18km against Wangaratta last weekend which is the biggest number I have seen at this level.
"Ned has been a shining light for us and worthy of the selectors giving him a chance in the interleague side in my opinion."
Conway said he was fully aware it was rare for a teenager to be selected in the interleague side in his first year of senior football.
"It would be unreal if I got a game," he said.
"I feel like I have worked really hard to get to this position and it certainly wasn't a goal of mine to get picked in the interleague side at the start of the year.
"I just wanted to establish myself as a senior regular this season and I guess anything else that happens is just a bonus.
"It's no secret a good performance at interleague level can really put you on the radar of talent scouts.
"Joe Richards, Kaelen Bradtke, Fletcher Carroll and Max Beattie and prime examples of that last year after strong performances."
Conway has strong family ties to the Raiders with his father, Joe, a former player and his uncle, Nic, the all-time games record holder.
His grandfather, Tony, is a life member of Wodonga who played in a losing grand final for the Bulldogs during the 1950s.
He is also a well-known former businessman in Wodonga before his retirement.
"It would mean so much to me if I could carry on the family name at interleague level," Conway said.
"My uncle Nic represented the league on numerous occasions.
"Dad was a former player for Wodonga Raiders.
"My Poppy (Tony) is turning 90 this year and has been trying to come to watch me every single game this year because he never really saw me when I was playing for Western Jets.
"So to pull on the interleague jumper in front of them would be unreal if I get the chance."
The interleague squad will train for the third and final time at Birallee Park on Wednesday night.
There have already been some big name withdrawals including Angus Baker, Isaac Muller, Cam Ellis-Yolmen and Jacob Conlan.
