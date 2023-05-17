Trish Ryan believes her daughter Meg would have a clear wish for the children's charity founded in her name 18 years ago.
"She would say to me, 'keep going'," Mrs Ryan said.
"Our youngest child here is only eight years old and she would want me to try to get them all educated."
It will be 20 years this September since Mrs Ryan lost 23-year-old Meg to spina bifida.
A passionate advocate for education, Meg was studying for a teaching degree when she passed away.
It's with this commitment to keep alive the legacy of her daughter that the community is being asked to support a major fundraiser for Meg's Children Nepal on Friday, May 26 at SS&A Albury.
The music and auction charity event will feature well-known Walla country star Danny Phegan and his band, and Mrs Ryan would love to see a great turn-out to help secure the futures of at-risk children in Nepal.
At the heart of the charity's mission is "to give the kids in our care a good education".
"We believe education is the key to getting people out of poverty," Mrs Ryan said.
Their track record is testament to the success of that vision. Six children Mrs Ryan met in 2004 now have university degrees, others have completed TAFE-type courses and are working, and several more are at university.
"Students who want to go to university apply for a scholarship and at the end of the course when they are working they can begin to repay the loan," she explained.
"This money is kept in Nepal and can be used to help other kids."
Younger children live in a hostel owned by the Siddhi Memorial Hospital, and all attend a private English-speaking school in Bhaktapur.
Local staff "take great care of our kids and provide a warm and homely environment, allowing the kids to flourish," Mrs Ryan said.
An outreach program supports children to stay at home while the charity covers the cost of education and, if necessary, provides food and rent assistance.
