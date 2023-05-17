The Border Mail
Danny Phegan to headline fundraiser to support Meg's Children Nepal

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
May 17 2023 - 10:00am
Education the key to escaping poverty ... Albury's Trish Ryan (centre in light green jacket) pictured with staff and students at Noble House during a visit to Kathmandu in January this year. Picture supplied
Trish Ryan believes her daughter Meg would have a clear wish for the children's charity founded in her name 18 years ago.

