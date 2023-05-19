Feature property | A location hard to beat

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
Here's a location where you can enjoy just about everything Albury has to offer.
Lamport Crescent is set between the major roads of Pemberton Street and Padman Drive, meaning you could be walking along the Murray River trails or shopping in Dean Street within minutes of leaving home.
Set on an elevated block there are views to be enjoyed from your 797 sqm block and lots of gardens to tinker about in during your spare time.
Inside there are four large bedrooms with built in robes.
The main room has an ensuite.
The Murray pine flooring gives a lovely country feel and double glazed windows help with cooling and warming efficiency.
The formal lounge and dining room have large windows allowing plenty of light to fill the home whilst framing some magnificent views outdoors.
The kitchen has everything you need to play host and there's an outdoor undercover entertaining area ready for some alfresco dining in the warmer months.
The home also features a full bathroom, separate laundry, three reverse cycle split system heating and cooling units, plus gas heating and solar panels.
Outside there is a secure tiered yard with native shrubs and fruit trees, a single lock-up garage with remote, a small workshop and an extra car space.
This is a great opportunity to purchase a property conveniently located on the fringe of Albury's CBD, and surrounded by some of Albury's best homes.
A most sought after and secure environment for the whole family, says agent Georgette Nehme.
