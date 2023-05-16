The Border Mail
Home/Comment/Opinion
Opinion

Money talks, while the Border's working poor whisper

By Jacob Mildren
May 16 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Money talks, while the Border's working poor whisper | Opinion
Money talks, while the Border's working poor whisper | Opinion

The Federal Budget defines a government. Quite simply, the budget is an opportunity for a government to put money where its mouth is. Does what the government say, match what they do?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.