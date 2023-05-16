Money talks, while the Border's working poor whisper | Opinion

The Federal Budget defines a government. Quite simply, the budget is an opportunity for a government to put money where its mouth is. Does what the government say, match what they do?
In this 2023 budget, for the first time in many years, we are surrounded by cost of living pressures not experienced in the living memory of someone under 35 years old.
After 27 consecutive years of economic growth in Australia - beginning in 1991 - young Australians who have now started families, businesses, and are building their lives are being hit with a new, unknown challenge - something our parents assure us they've lived through many times before, of course. Though, at a time like this, it is not uncommon for us to look to our governments for help.
Not for a handout, but for hope. And for hope underpinned by a plan to guide us through to better times again, so our families, businesses, and communities can flourish - like we all hope they will.
If done well, a government's promise of hope and their delivery of a plan in the context of the budget can define their legacy, and our communities, forever.
In this budget, Labor, Anthony Albanese and Jim Chalmers had an opportunity to do just this. Unfortunately, they have not. Instead, empathy for working families and a plan to support (particularly) regional communities has been thrown by the wayside.
Labor, Mr Albanese and Mr Chalmers have indeed attempted to use this budget to define their legacy. They are shouting it from the rooftops - they are the "best economic managers" because for the first time in 15 years they have achieved a budget surplus.
Well, their ignorant triumph is cold comfort for working families who continue to do it tough, because overall, this budget's measures will entrench hardship for those who work the hardest.
Economists claim the government's $14.6 billion cost of living package will actually increase inflation pressures, warning the extra cash will drive up prices by stimulating household spending. Economist Chris Richardson said the injection of government spending could prompt the Reserve Bank to lift interest rates even higher.
In the North East, unemployment is very low at 3 per cent, below the national rate. The vast majority of our community are employed, and they work hard - often more than one job to cover the cost of living and stay ahead of their mortgage, rent, kids and bills.
Because our community works hard, they do not receive welfare payments and are therefore not eligible for the $14.6 billion stimulus package. Most are ineligible for increased Commonwealth Rent Assistance.
Herein lies the problem, this budget delivers a lot for a little, but a little for a lot. If economists are correct, and this package does indeed stimulate the economy, driving inflation and interest rates up, these under 35 year olds who do not receive welfare, who are trying to build their families and businesses by working hard, will be wedged like lift doors closing in on them.
They will be compressed from all angles by increasing costs, and ultimately, will need to make sacrifices.
Cutting through the political spin, this budget highlights an unfortunate reality. What the government is saying is not matching what they're doing. This budget provides too few Australians hope - Australians who rarely put their hand out to government.
These Australians, once referred to as "quiet Australians" will likely suffer in silence, simply trying to do what they always do, quietly work harder and harder to get ahead - all while being stiffed by their government, who have lost sight of what matters most.
Let's see if Australians remember Mr Chalmers' time as Treasurer for his drought-breaking surplus, or for the economic crunch people who work the hardest are sure to endure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.