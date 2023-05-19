EAT UP
La Fiera Italian Festival Myrtleford, Saturday, May 20, 9am until late, Sunday, May 21, 9.30am to 6pm
Enjoy a weekend of Italian gastronomy. The main event La Festa Italian Food and Wine Festival runs at La Piazza, Myrtleford, on Saturday, 11am to 4.30pm. Savour polenta, spezzatino, sausages and strauben, panini and pizza. Michelini Wines is offering a three-course Italian feast matched with Italian wines for Saturday dinner and Sunday lunch. Gapsted Wines will also offer a three-course Sunday lunch. Bastoni Pizzeria will offer Spritz O'Clock from 5pm both days. Bookings: lafiera.com.au.
SHOW UP
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, May 20, 2pm and 7.30pm
Presented by Albury Wodonga Theatre Company, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical tells the true story of Carole King's meteoric rise to fame as one of the twentieth century's foremost singer-songwriters. Set in the vibrant pop industry of the 1960s and early 1970s, it features a tapestry of musical hits from the creative songwriting teams of King and Goffin, Weil and Mann, including You've Got a Friend, One Fine Day, So Far Away and Natural Woman.
MODEL UP
The Murray Railway Modellers' annual model train show is back! There will be many stalls and some great model train layouts created by Border and interstate modellers. Tickets available on the day at the door. EFTPOS facilities.
LISTEN UP
Lakhwinder Wadali - Live In Concert, Albury Entertainment Centre, Sunday, May 21, 5.30pm
Singer Lakhwinder Wadali belongs to a family of illustrious musicians; his father and uncle forms India's most celebrated sufi Qawal duo The Wadali Brothers. This will be a rare chance to meet a Sufi legend performing live in Albury.
LAUGH UP
Twelve months ago stand-up comedian Josh Liston started a comedy open mic night once a month called 3rd Sunday at 6. After two venue changes, the event has now settled into The Albion Hotel. The nights feature six to 10 stand-up comedy acts from the Riverina and Canberra.
STOCK UP
Made By Me Market, Junction Square, Wodonga, Sunday, May 21, 9am to 1pm, or Rotary Club Community Market, Yarrawonga Showgrounds, Sunday, May 21, 8am to noon
Order a coffee and catch up with a friend at a local market. Wander through scores of stalls at Made by Me Market or hit the Rotary Club Community Market at Yarrawonga.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.