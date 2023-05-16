The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Riverina artist Sarah McEwan to open first show at Murray Art Museum Albury

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated May 16 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina artist Sarah McEwan is excited for her first show at Murray Art Museum Albury. "I can't wait to see all the works together, and how they all work together to create this whole exhibition," she says. Picture supplied
Riverina artist Sarah McEwan is excited for her first show at Murray Art Museum Albury. "I can't wait to see all the works together, and how they all work together to create this whole exhibition," she says. Picture supplied

An artist's reflection on her relationship with her work has evolved into a new exhibition in Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.