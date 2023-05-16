The way Wodonga Council awards grants to organisations will change to an annual process as part of its budget.
Councillors voted 4-3 on May 15 night in favour of streamlining grants to once per year, instead of multiple opportunities across a period of 12 months, effective January 2024.
Mayor Ron Mildren, deputy mayor Libby Hall and councillors Danny Chamberlain and Olga Quilty were in favour of the motion, while Danny Lowe, Kev Poulton and Graeme Simpfendorfer opposed it.
Cr Mildren said the change wasn't designed to stop community grants, rather make it a more transparent process to give more groups the chance to comment.
"It gets done within the eye of the community, whereas the current system we use, it comes back to council after it's been assessed under a guideline and a set of governance rules put in place for it," he said.
"It's never going to be perfect, there's always going to be things that will upset people or get out of control, but this is broadening the outlook.
"By doing it through the budgetary process, there's a higher probability that the council will choose to give more money than perhaps they would have with a fixed pool."
Cr Lowe felt by making it an annual process, it would make it harder for those seeking support.
"We take away the agility of organisations that haven't got the resources sometimes, or the know-how within their organisations to actually plan 12 months or 24 months out," he said.
"There's so many checks and balances these community groups have to go through to get a grant, that by the time it comes to us, we should just be acknowledging what it is anyway."
Cr Simpfendorfer feared groups may miss out on funding with only one chance a year to apply.
"Opening up to two or three streams throughout the year, we'll draw in more applications from our community. I think we need to probably be extending our outreach there and asking for more applications from our community coming in from various places," he said.
"We've been able to do it, I don't think it's broken, so I don't feel the need to try and change it."
Cr Mildren said there was no allocation in the next budget for grants through this process, but the council would look at urgent matters.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
