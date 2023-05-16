Wodonga man jailed after punching policeman during court appearance

A Wodonga man has been jailed after punching a police officer in the jaw while on a video link to court.
Jessie Ford-McRorie was on Tuesday ordered to serve 18 months in custody following the attack, and for a Wodonga home invasion.
Ford-McRorie was arrested in Melbourne and was in custody at the Melton Police Station on January 20 last year.
He appeared on a video link to court, where he was refused bail.
He was tackled to the ground.
The 22-year-old damaged the policeman's tooth with the left hook, and left his lips bleeding.
The offending breached a corrections order that Ford-McRorie was on for an aggravated burglary at a McEwin Crescent home in Wodonga on May 1, 2020.
He smashed a window during the incident as the occupants cowered inside.
Judge Carolene Gwynn on Tuesday resentenced Ford-McRorie for the aggravated burglary and the attack on the policeman.
Judge Gwynn noted how the attack had caused psychological issues for the police member.
"The single punch was one which was unprovoked and unexpected by the police officer, and occurred in a very small space where Constable Newbetre had little if any opportunity to protect himself," she said.
"In that sense he was somewhat vulnerable.
"In addition, your actions exposed other officers and any court users to your act of violence."
Judge Gwynn said Ford-McRorie was "no stranger to violence".
Previous legal actions had neither assisted the Wodonga man or deterred him from offending, she said.
"Drugs remain in your life and seem to be your primary method of managing your emotions and wellbeing, however ill conceived that may be," Judge Gwynn said.
Ford-McRorie has already served 468 days on remand.
