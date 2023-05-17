Duryea galloper set to tackle feature sprint in Adelaide

Trainer Geoff Duryea looks likely to head to Adelaide on Saturday with his stable star Front Page.
Duryea nominated Front Page for the $500,000 Group 1 Goodwood, (1200m) where the slick sprinter has been allocated top-weight of 58.5kg.
The veteran trainer said last year's Kosciuszko winner would be a definite starter in the feature sprint provided he drew well.
Front Page drew barrier nine in the 17-horse field with Billy Egan booked to ride.
Pre-post favourite Lofty Strike has drawn beside the Corowa sprinter in ten.
"As long as he draws a gate, I'm keen to make the trip to Adelaide," Duryea said.
"If we don't go, we will have a look at targeting a sprint race down the Flemington straight before he goes for a spell and gets ready for the spring."
The Mitch Beer-trained Mnementh is also an acceptor for the Goodwood but will have to overcome the huge hurdle of barrier 16 if the stable makes the trip.
ALSO IN SPORT
Both Front Page and Mnementh recently fought out a thrilling finish in the Wagga Town Plate with the Beer galloper winning by nose.
Front Page lost no admirers after being caught wide from a horror barrier (15) and having to lump 7kg more than the winner.
Bookmakers rate Front Page as a $13-chance in the feature sprint with Mnementh a $34-hope in his first start at the elite level of Group 1.
