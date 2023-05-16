Wodonga man accused of pointing sawn-off gun at women during fight

Multiple people are facing charges following an incident in which a sawn-off gun was allegedly produced during a dispute in Wodonga.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard Dolton Barrett took out a .22 calibre rifle during the incident outside a Carkeek Street home on February 6.
He allegedly pointed the gun at Laura Jane Dobson and her wife, April Duncan, about 2.50pm.
The court heard he had aimed the gun at the pair for five seconds before putting it away and leaving the scene, and was later charged.
Dobson and Duncan appeared before the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday for their involvement in the incident.
The court heard a primary school aged boy pulled out a knife during the ordeal.
Dobson and Duncan had walked from their Mann Street home to Carkeek Street following an online argument involving Rhiannon Gannon.
Gannon and her partner Phillip Watts allegedly walked outside their home and confronted the pair.
The court heard rocks were thrown, a hammer was swung at Duncan, a pole was used to land blows, and a knife was thrown.
The court heard Barrett, who lives next to Gannon and Watts, had entered the scene and took out the gun.
He was later arrested and has matters pending in court on July 27, while Gannon and Watts were also charged over their alleged involvement.
IN OTHER NEWS
The incident was captured on CCTV cameras.
Dobson and Duncan admitted to charges of affray in court on Tuesday.
"It's a nasty incident, it would have likely caused fear for those in the street," magistrate Ian Watkins said.
He noted the production of a knife by a boy was "just awful" and "horrendous".
Lawyer Chirag Patel said Dobson and Duncan had attended the home and were "met with rocks".
The court heard Dobson was a part time cleaner at a Baranduda childcare centre and was concerned about the possible impact of a conviction.
Mr Watkins had the couple assessed for a corrections order ahead of sentencing next Tuesday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.