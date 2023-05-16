Middle-aged man punched his long-time partner in head over watch he wanted to keep

A West Albury man punched his long-time partner to the face when she handed a watch back to her daughter that he wanted to keep for himself.
Albury Local Court was told on Tuesday, May 17, that Glenn Robert Bridgett became enraged when he found out what his victim had done.
He had told the woman he was buying the watch off her daughter and already had it in his possession.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"However," police said, "earlier in the day the victim had returned the watch to her daughter."
Bridgett, 53, stormed out of their Jacaranda Street home, carrying a television he grabbed on his way through the lounge room.
As he left, the woman called the police.
She told them she was "regularly" assaulted by Bridgett, but had not reported this previously "as he would continue to say sorry and tell her the abuse would stop".
Bridgett was later arrested at his workplace, but not without first putting up a struggle.
After his colleagues led him out into the workplace car park - they were who police spoke to when they arrived - Bridgett then said he wanted to return to a workshop to collect a bag.
But police told him no, as a way of securing their own safety in case he tried to grab something he could use against them.
"The accused started to become hostile towards police, refusing to stop walking towards the workshop," magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told.
Police had to use force to hold him back, but he flailed his arms and pushed a constable away.
Two officers wrestled with Bridgett then managed to place him in handcuffs.
They led him to the caged police vehicle.
But as he walked past he stopped and headbutted the back window, smashing the glass.
Ms McLaughlin said the victim should have been able to feel safe in her own home rather than being targeted by Bridgett in their home on April 24.
"She should have been able to trust that you were not going to assault her in that way," she said.
"For a man of your age to act on your emotions in this way is concerning."
Ms McLaughlin also sharply criticised Bridgett for his aggression towards police as they tried to place him under arrest.
"There is simply no excuse for your behaviour," she said, on convicting and fining Bridgett $3140 and placing him on an 18-month community corrections order.
Bridgett had pleaded guilty to common assault, resisting police and damage or destroy property.
The assault on his partner of 13 years was preceded by an argument they got into just before 6pm over the watch.
Bridgett must enrol in a men's behavioural change program under the order.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.