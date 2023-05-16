The Border Mail
West Albury man stormed out of house, then aggressively resisted arrest by cops

By Albury Court
May 16 2023 - 6:00pm
Middle-aged man punched his long-time partner in head over watch he wanted to keep
Middle-aged man punched his long-time partner in head over watch he wanted to keep

A West Albury man punched his long-time partner to the face when she handed a watch back to her daughter that he wanted to keep for himself.

