Indigo Council's rates will increase by 3.5 per cent for the next financial year as part of its draft budget being adopted at the May 16 council meeting.
The council moved in line with the recommended rate cap to support its planned $20-million capital works program.
It includes $11 million for new projects that covers the grant-funded Rutherglen walk-cycle trial ($4.6 million), rural road upgrades ($1.8 million), a new Indigo Creek Road bridge ($1.4 million) and drainage ($700,000).
The recommendation was ultimately carried 5-2, with mayor Sophie Price and councillors Peter Croucher, Emmerick Teissel, Larry Goldsworthy and Dianne Shepheard in favour, while deputy mayor Bernard Gaffney and councillor Roberta Horne voted against.
Cr Shepheard said the budget had to be kept tight, but it wouldn't affect how services are delivered.
"We know we've got a lot of feedback about drainage and if people go through the draft budget, they will see the amount of money we're spending on drains and where we're working on that drainage," she said."
Cr Horne said this term would be known as the "COVID Council" and councillors needed to consider how they would be judged by future generations.
"I don't believe we should be moving forward with plans that predate the perfect storm, which continues to better us," she said.
Cr Gaffney moved a motion to make an amendment to the budget recommendation and request the council's chief executive Trevor Ierino meet with the Victoria Police local area command and providers of CCTV to prepare a report on the viability of council purchasing CCTV units for the safety of communities across the shire.
It was defeated by a 4-3 vote.
Cr Gaffney said after a spate of break-ins and thefts across Beechworth earlier this month, the community would like to see a bigger coverage of CCTV to act as a deterrent for offenders.
"Many councils throughout the state of Victoria and probably Australia have CCTV to assist police in solving crime and as a deterrent to criminals," he said.
"Most towns don't have 24-hour coverage and there's a lot of outside villains coming into Indigo Shire to commit crime and this would be a major uptake for the local area command.
"Cameras would be portable so that if there was a hotspot for crime, they could be moved there as has happened in Rutherglen and in Chiltern and in Beechworth. Where they are placed would be an issue for Victoria Police."
Cr Goldsworthy raised a number of concerns about the placement of the CCTV units and how effective they would be.
"You see a lot of offenders with hoodies on and they drive with caps, so the actual benefit is very negligible and potentially at significant cost," he said.
"The reason why you don't see it in Wodonga is because of the cost. A lot of the crimes that were committed that have been spoken about were remote from the CBD of towns."
The draft budget will be on public exhibition for 21 days from May 17 to June 6.
