The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Indigo Council adopts 3.5 per cent rate rise as part of draft 2023-24 budget

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated May 16 2023 - 8:55pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indigo Council's deputy mayor Bernard Gaffney was unsuccessful in his request to explore the option of CCTV for the shire as part of the 2023-24 draft budget.
Indigo Council's deputy mayor Bernard Gaffney was unsuccessful in his request to explore the option of CCTV for the shire as part of the 2023-24 draft budget.

Indigo Council's rates will increase by 3.5 per cent for the next financial year as part of its draft budget being adopted at the May 16 council meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.