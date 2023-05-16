Case before court following fatal shootout at Beechworth property

A Beechworth man charged with firearms and cannabis offences after a fatal shooting at his home will return to court in July.
He suffered an upper body gunshot wound during the incident.
Police thoroughly searched his property following the incident.
His matter was before the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday and will return to court on July 11.
