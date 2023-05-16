Teenager abused, swore at police wanting to do safety checks on his motorbike

A well-paid teenage truck driver became so enraged by police checking his motorbike that he unleashed a stream of foul-mouthed abuse, a court has heard.
Minutes earlier, officers in a marked NSW Highway Patrol car had noticed Lachlan Law and his brother on their motorbikes heading east on Logan Road.
Albury Local Court was told on Tuesday, May 16, that police were heading north on Waugh Road, North Albury, on February 28 about 11.20pm.
Law, then 19, and his brother pulled into a front yard on Wantigong Street.
Moments later, the Highway Patrol car pulled in, the officers having turned on their warning lights.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin heard how Law was immediately hostile on being told the motorbikes were going to be checked for compliance with safety standards.
Law yelled at one of the officers, who responded "quite loudly" so he could be heard.
He then stepped within one metre of the officer and said: "F--- off now."
The officer, in order to create a safe distance between them, used a hand to Law's chest to push him back while telling him to "back off".
Law began abusing the policeman, his tirade including comments such as "you're a smart a---, I'll get you off-duty, what pub do you go to?" and "you're a f---ing dog".
He then said "I'm going to cave your f---ing head in c---." before abusing the other officer.
Law, now 20, of the Geelong suburb of Highton, pleaded guilty to two intimidation charges.
Defence lawyer Glenn Moody said his client was an interstate truck driver who used his substantial income of about $90,000 a year to indulge in his passion for cars and motorbikes.
Mr Moody said the context for Law's offending was finding out earlier the same day that some friends received police defect notices for their vehicles.
"It's no excuse. He got wild, he got angry," he said.
Ms McLaughlin told Law he targeted police who were simply trying to do their job.
"How you dealt with your emotions on this day is abhorrent and completely unacceptable," she said.
Law was fined $3600 and put on a seven-month community corrections order.
